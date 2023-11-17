Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
On the evening of Wednesday, November 15, the Miss Universe pageant officially kicked off with a preliminary gala. This event marked the first of two crucial moments in the pageant’s selection process to crown the next Miss Universe.
The contestants, competing for the coveted title and the prestigious Force of Good crown, dazzled the audience with their beauty, poise, and talent. During the event, judges carefully evaluated their performances to determine who would move forward to the next stage of the competition.
To add more excitement to this nerve-wracking night, the contestants and the audience need to wait for the outcome of this important first round, which will be revealed during the finals on Saturday, November 18.
The “José Adolfo Pineda” National Gymnasium in El Salvador was the venue for this show that precedes the grand finale, in which the 85 contestants paraded, first in a swimsuit and then in the gala dresses that each one chose alongside their teams.
Exclusive: Nadia Ferreira joins Miss Universe 2023 jury panel
EXCLUSIVE: Miss Universe’s official makeup artist shares contestants time limit and which one has near-perfect skin
Celebrities who competed in beauty pageants: From Eva Longoria to Halle Berry, and more
Below is a summary of the dresses that caught everyone’s attention as the contestants crossed the stage.
The most impressive dresses from the Miss Universe 2023 preliminary gala
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!