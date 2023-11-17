On the evening of Wednesday, November 15, the Miss Universe pageant officially kicked off with a preliminary gala. This event marked the first of two crucial moments in the pageant’s selection process to crown the next Miss Universe.

The contestants, competing for the coveted title and the prestigious Force of Good crown, dazzled the audience with their beauty, poise, and talent. During the event, judges carefully evaluated their performances to determine who would move forward to the next stage of the competition.

©GettyImages



Miss Costa Rica Lisbeth Valverde Brenes attends the The 72nd Miss Universe Competition - Preliminary Competition at Gimnasio Nacional Jose Adolfo Pineda on November 15, 2023 in San Salvador, El Salvador.

To add more excitement to this nerve-wracking night, the contestants and the audience need to wait for the outcome of this important first round, which will be revealed during the finals on Saturday, November 18.

The “José Adolfo Pineda” National Gymnasium in El Salvador was the venue for this show that precedes the grand finale, in which the 85 contestants paraded, first in a swimsuit and then in the gala dresses that each one chose alongside their teams.

Below is a summary of the dresses that caught everyone’s attention as the contestants crossed the stage.

The most impressive dresses from the Miss Universe 2023 preliminary gala