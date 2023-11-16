Exclusive: Nadia Ferreira joins Miss Universe 2023 jury panel

It’s been a fantastic year for Nadia Ferreira. Since resuming her runway career after becoming a mother last June, her schedule has become busier. With the 72nd edition of Miss Universe just a few days away, the Paraguayan is making a grand return to the pageant. HOLA! has just received exclusive confirmation that Marc Anthony’s wife will be part of the jury panel that will select the crown’s winner.

Already en route to this exciting adventure, Nadia is attending the event solo. Neither Marc nor their baby accompanied her to the iconic pageant, which is set to take place this Saturday, November 18, at the National Gymnasium José Adolfo Pineda in El Salvador.

In her Instagram stories, the model had already dropped hints about this trip to Central America for Miss Universe. “After a super busy day... it’s time to fly to the next destination ✈️👑!!” she wrote from the airport runway, with the crown as evidence of what’s next on her agenda this weekend.

At the same time, she unveiled potential fashion selections for this important night. Always opting for sparkle, Nadia showed a tight, long silver sequin dress with a small train. The other option would be a black model with silver and shiny details that will surely turn heads toward her.

Nadia Ferreira’s ﻿Miss Universe journey

In December 2021, Nadia represented her country in the 70th edition of Miss Universe. Alongside her fellow contestants, she traveled to Eilat, Israel, where the pageant took place, and she was a favorite of the audience. In the end, she secured the first runner-up position, and Harnaaz Sandhu from India became the successor to Andrea Meza.

On January 28, the couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at the Perez Art Museum in Miami, Florida. Just a couple of weeks later, on February 14, they joyfully announced the upcoming arrival of their first child. The culmination of their happiness came last June when they welcomed a baby boy into their lives.