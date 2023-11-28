Eva Longoria proves she has the ultimate squad with Camila Cabello and Kerry Washington

Eva Longoria has some amazing women in her life. The ‘Flamin Hot’ director recently shared a gallery of photos and videos from her “life lately” and it’s clear she’s been in good company with friends like Kerry Washington and Camila Cabello.





In one of the videos, Longoria, who celebrated Nicaragua’s first Miss Universe win, is dancing alone to Dolly Parton’s ‘Island in the Stream’ before Washington joins her for an epic shimmy showing off their line dancing. They both looked amazing, with Longoria wearing a white body con dress, and the Scandal star wearing a matching three-piece brown silky set.

The Unplugging star also delighted fans with an adorable photo with Cabello at the 18th Annual Women of Worth Celebration at NeueHouse Hollywood last week. They both beamed brightly in black gowns, showing off their unique style.





©Eva Longoria





The “Shameless” signer wore an edgy dress that had a harness strap, while Longoria looked elegant in a low cut-back gown with flower details on the waist and shoulder. “You and Camilla Cabello are the duo I never knew I needed,” commented one of the excited fans.

At the event, the famous Latinas also posed together on the red carpet with Aja Naomi King,Annie MacDowell and Helen Mirren.



©GettyImages



Eva Longria, Aja Naomi King, Camila Cabello, Annie MacDowell and Helen Mirren

It’s not the first time the Latina superstars have linked up. They’ve been friends for a few years, both walking the runway for the L’Oréal Le Défilé during Paris Fashion Week in France, in 2019.