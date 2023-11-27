Emily Ratajkowski and Irina Shayk had a blast at a basketball game in New York

Emily Ratajkowski and Irina Shayk attended a basketball match over the weekend. The two close friends were photographed having fun together as they watched the Knicks game from courtside seats at Madison Square Garden.

©Emily Ratajkowski



Shayk and Ratajkowski

Ratajkowski and Shayk looked stunning in complimenting shades of neutral colors. Ratajkowski wore a brown shirt and baggy black pants that she matched with black heels and a stunning gold choker. Shayk wore a cream colored dress, brown heeled boots, a black puffer jackets and some large silver hoop earrings.

The two enjoyed the game together and were photographed on various occasions. They were also caught on the jumbotron, where they laughed and waved to the audience. In the clip, Shayk pretended the two were being recorded by the kissing camera, leaning towards Ratajkowski, who backed away and covered her face in mock embarassment.

Both women shared photos on their social media, with Shayk sharing a post on her Instagram showing the two enjoying the match and some close up photos of the players. “Basketball nite with Emzie,” she captioned the post, adding a twin girls emoji. “Love you,” wrote Ratajkowski in the comments section.

Shayk and Ratajkowski’s friendship

Shayk and Ratajkowski have been friends for years, being photographed on various occasions together. The two have run in the same modeling circles and once even walked the red carpet together at the Met Gala.

In October of this year, Ratajkowski celebrated the three year anniversary of the announcement of her pregnancy. On Instagram, she shared the same clip, directed by Lena Dunham, and revealed that she wanted the video to live on her Instagram channel permanently. She also wrote a sweet post for her son, Sylvester. “It may seem obvious and cliche to say that time goes fast but in reality it’s very easy to forget to appreciate every second we have. maybe this video will serve as a reminder of that for you today,” she wrote. “Sly—you are more amazing than i ever could have imagined and it has continued to be the greatest experience of my life to watch you discover who you are.”