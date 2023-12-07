Emily Ratajkowski gives the Christmas sweater a sexy twist

Emily Ratajkowski is ready for Christmas. The writer and model shared photos of herself and her adorable son Sly as the two put up the Christmas tree together. As she put up her tree, she wore a red sweater, perfect for Christmas, while giving the look a sexy twist.

Photos show Ratajkowski having fun at home. She’s wearing a red sweater that’s cropped and had a plunging neckline, which she accesorized with some hoop earrings and some gold necklaces. She paired the look with low rise cargo pants and a black belt. Her son looked cozy and adorable in some maroon pants with a yellow stripe on them and a matching earth tone sweatshirt.

In the background, her Christmas tree is visible, having some of the decorations that her and Sly put on it, including some string lights, red ornaments, and a bright yellow star on top. Near the end of the post, Ratajkowski shared a throwback photo of herself when she was younger, wearing a green shirt and black sweatpants as she held a hand over her lips. She stands in front of a Christmas tree. In the following photo, Ratajkowski is seen recreating the pose. “Some things change, others stay the same,” she captioned the post.

©GettyImages



Emily Ratajkowski in New York

Emily Ratajkowski and Irina Shayk attended a basketball game

In November, Ratajkowski and her close friend Irina Shayk attended a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden. The two looked stunning for the occasion and had a great time as they watched the game and were featured on the venue’s jumbotron. As they were filmed, the two waved to the audience and had a laugh together when Shayk leaned close to Ratajkowski and pretended to go in for a kiss.

The two shared photos on their social media. “Basketball nite with Emzie,” wrote Shayk. “Love you,” wrote Ratajkowski in the comments.