Irina Shayk joins Bradley Cooper in Venice after Tom Brady romance rumors

Irina Shayk and Tom Brady sparked rumors of romance earlier this month. Now, the pair seem to be apart, with Shayk spending time in Venice with her ex Bradley Cooper and their daughter, Lea.

©GrosbyGroup



Cooper and Shayk in Venice

Shayk and Cooper looked happy to be together. The two were seen with their daughter enjoying themselves. They boarded a boat in Venice as they sat close to eachother. Photos captured the two laughing aboard the water taxi, with Shayk wearing a black cap and a matching top. Cooper wore a white button up shirt, some sunglasses, and sported his hair short and spiky.

Shayk and Cooper were together for years, dating from 2015 to 2019. Per Page Six, the couple were scouting the Venice Film Festival yet won’t be making an appearance due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Cooper will soon premiere his new film, titled “Maestro.” He directed and stars in it, playing the role of Leonard Bernstein. He-costars alongside Carey Mulligan, who plays Bernstein’s wife, Felicia Montealegre.

©GettyImages



Brady and Novak Djokovic’s wife Jelena at this year’s French Open

Irina Shayk and Tom Brady’s rumored relationship

Shayk and Brady were linked recently, with sources claiming they were having fun and were both very attracted to each other. The two were photographed at a hotel in London, even though they were careful not to be spotted together.

“Tom is attracted to Irina and she’s very into him,” said a source to Entertainment Tonight. The two allegedly spent most of their time in their hotel room, ordering room service and trying their best to avoid being seen by hotel customers and workers. Neither have confirmed or denied the rumors of their relationship.