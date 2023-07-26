Tom Brady and Irina Shayk’s sleepover: Bradley Cooper reportedly unfazed

Everyone is buzzing over a possible romance between Tom Brady 45, and Russian model Irina Shayk, 37. Photos have seemingly confirmed it, as GrosbyGroup says she got picked up by Brady Friday evening at The Bel Air Hotel.



The rumored couple have seemingly confirmed reports with new paparrazi photos

Shayk reportedly went back to his place in LA and spent the night at the house. She was pictured getting dropped off in the morning in the same outfit.

On Saturday afternoon, Brady picked her up again, and on their way to his place, he was photographed caressing the model’s face in his car while stopped at a red light.

The photos come after Page Six first to report a spark between them in June, but sources close to the model said they were “purely platonic” and “just friends.”

How the exes are taking it

Of course, every new celebrity couple comes with speculation about how their exes are dealing with it. Brady is newly single, after a divorce from Gisele Bündchen. A source told People the model just wants the best for the father of her two children, and for him to be “happy.”

The couple shares a son Benjamin Rein, 13, and a daughter Vivian Lake, 10. Bündchen was also the stepmother to his son John “Jack” Edward Thomas, 15, with his ex Bridget Moynahan.



As for Shayk, she shares one child, Lea de Seine, 6, with ex-Bradley Cooper. The couple confirmed their split in 2019 but have remained close as coparents. Amid news that Brady and Shayk were dating, there were reports that Cooper was worried the retired athlete might dramatically “take her heart away from him forever.” However, a source told Page Six the 48-year-old actor “isn’t freaked out.”

“Right now, he is taking a wait-and-see attitude,” said the source, noting it could be over “ in two, three weeks.”