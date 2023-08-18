Tom Brady jokes that he’s ready to join BLACKPINK now that he’s retired

Tom Brady has more time on his hands now that he’s retired from football, and he might have the perfect gig lined up. It just may require him to learn Korean and start practicing his dance moves.

The 46-year-old recently attended BLACKPINK’s Aug. 11 concert at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium with his daughter Vivian. The father-daughter duo not only enjoyed the show but got to meet the iconic girl band backstage. A photo from the meet and greet has gone viral, with Brady joking it’s his “new gig in retirement.”

Brady won Dad of the Year after taking the 10-year-old to the concert with epic floor seats. He not only took Vivian, who he shares with ex-Gisele Bündchen, but her friends.

Brady responded to a photo of him watching the concert on Twitter, writing, “This is the most ‘dad takes his daughter and her friends to a concert’ picture ever taken.”

Tom’s life after divorce and retirement

The father of 4 has been living his best life while healing from his divorce from Bündchen. He has been spending a lot of time with his children, celebrating his birthday in Africa with Vivian. He also shares son Benjamin Rein, 13, with Bündchen and is the father of John “Jack” Edward Thomas, 15, with his ex Bridget Moynahan.

The former quarterback has also been spending time with another model, Irina Shayk. Photos seemingly confirmed their relationship, with reports that Shayk stayed the night at his home. Fast forward to now, they just reportedly had a London escapade.

According to DailyMail, they were “holed up” inside the Twenty-Two Hotel in London for two days.

The 46-year-old retired football player and supermodel were spotted there from Sunday to Tuesday. He reportedly checked in at 2 am after driving from Birmingham to London.

He left via a side entrance at 7:20 am on Tuesday, and the 37-year-old beauty left from a separate entrance within five minutes.