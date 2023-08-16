Gisele Bündchen talks breakups; Tom Brady makes a quick trip to London with Irina Shayk

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are both healing from their divorce. It’s almost been a year since the couple announced their separation in October 2022, and while they have remained relatively private about how they are handling it, the model recently talked about the situation.

Both Brady and Bündchen covered headlines after their divorce. Rumors began to swirl about both of them, what the reason was for their split, and general obsession with any possibility that they began to date someone else.

Speaking to Vogue Brazil for their cover story, the 43-year-old reflected on the media frenzy and how it added to the split. “Breakups are never easy, especially when there’s a whole media speculating every step of the way,” Bündchen told the outlet.

The strong model said she’s always had a positive outlook explaining, “I’ve always trusted that every situation, no matter how challenging, has something to teach us and happens for our growth.”

As for what she’s doing to find peace and keep her mind and body healthy, she said there are three things she considers fundamental: “eating healthy, exercising daily, and taking time to rest your mind and body.”

Tom Brady heats things up with Irina Shayk

The former couple have both had rumored flings since the split, but many of them, like Brady and Kim Kardashian, didn’t have any real basis. That is until he began hanging out with Irina Shayk.

Photos seemingly confirmed their relationship, with reports that Shayk stayed the night at his home. Fast forward to now, they just reportedly had a London escapade.

According to DailyMail, they were “holed up” inside the Twenty-Two Hotel in London for two days.

The 46-year-old retired football player and supermodel were spotted there from Sunday to Tuesday. He reportedly checked in at 2 am after driving from Birmingham to London.

He left via a side entrance at 7:20 am on Tuesday, and the 37-year-old beauty left from a separate entrance within five minutes.

Single parents finding love

Brady, who celebrated his 46th birthday with his daughter, and Shayk have one big thing in common, they are both parents. He shares a son Benjamin Rein, 13, and a daughter Vivian Lake, 10 with Bündchen. He also shares son John “Jack” Edward Thomas, 15, with his ex Bridget Moynahan.

He’s been doing a great job co-parenting, and a source previously told People that Bündchen just wants the best for the father of her two children, and for him to be “happy.”

As for Shayk, she shares one child, Lea de Seine, 6, with ex-Bradley Cooper.