Rauw Alejandro dedicates his new song to Rosalía and reveals details of their breakup: ‘I didn’t see this coming to an end’

On July 26th, Rauw Alejandro confirmed the rumors that had been circulating for days: his relationship with Rosalía had come to an end. The singer was clear in stating that this decision had nothing to do with rumors of infidelity, as he vehemently denied there was a third person in their relationship. A few days later, the Spanish artist broke her silence to express her affection for her ex and to request respect for both of them. Now, amidst the speculations stemming from their breakup, the Puerto Rican artist has released a new song that not only sheds light on what happened with the “Motomami” but reveals the lingering feelings he still has for her.

Rauw has shown his most vulnerable side in his new song.

The song in question is “Hayami Hana (By Raúl),” a phrase in Japanese that translates to “a woman of great beauty, unusual and somewhat rare” in Spanish. The lyrics, possibly the most personal in Rauw’s songs, delve into detail for over 5 minutes about the relationship he shared with the Catalan singer.

Revealing his most vulnerable side, Raúl (the singer’s real name) shared his feelings after their separation: “Just in case we never speak again, and my favorite eyes don’t look at me again, I’m making this for when you want to remember the crazy one who truly loved you,” the song begins in Spanish.

In the lyrics, Rauw confesses that he won’t put up a strong facade, “there are a couple of things I want to get off my chest,” he sings. He also makes it clear that those who speculate about the reasons for their breakup “don’t know a damn thing.” “We’ve argued. It’s hard for me to express myself, you already know all my shortcomings. I also have to put up with your things, but the thought of giving up never crossed my mind,” sings the singer, who laments that relationships don’t last as long as they used to.

“And babe, I don’t have the answer for this, but I valued your qualities and flaws equally. Everything becomes more difficult with time, but not everyone is prepared for this,” the lyrics add, before making a clear reference to their shared experience as public figures and artists with busy schedules. “And I don’t blame you, the life we lead isn’t for everyone, the press, social media, group pressures, being apart makes it harder... We work non-stop, but to what extent,” he expresses.

The singer referred to the pressures they faced as a couple.

“Being in our little world is worth more than all the money and fame. Waking up and seeing you by my side...” the song continues, maintaining a nostalgic tone. Rauw confessed that all his songs have been for the Spanish artist since “Afrodisíaco,” his album released in 2020, the same year their relationship began. “I can’t let myself miss her sleeping in my arms, I don’t know how to stop thinking about that last hug. And if I knew it was going to be the last one, I wouldn’t have let her go,” he admits.

He insists that there were no third parties in their relationship

“I might be many things, but never unfaithful. She always had the code to my phone. This was something more that isn’t in my control,” he points out. The Puerto Rican artist also hinted that the Spanish singer went through complicated moments, during which he tried to be by her side. “My crystal girl, my paper boat, you fell apart and I tried to fix you. Even though you went away from me, I stayed. I’m not here now, but I want you to know that you are stronger than you think,” he expresses.

“And I hope that someday we can laugh about the past. There are no grudges here, this isn’t a complaint. If you’ve given me the best days, that’s why your name is tattooed on my heart.”

Rauw se deshizo en halagos hacia Rosalía como persona y como artista.

Did Rosalía’s career play a role in the breakup?

After their split, rumors circulated that the complicated schedules of the singers could have partly led to it. There were even suggestions that Rosalía’s team might not have been very fond of her relationship with Raúl. In his song, he alluded to the professional aspect while praising the “Despechá” singer.

“I know you’re going to be the best artist, because I truly don’t believe there’s another like you. You’re the most beautiful cover of all magazines,” the lyrics say. “With just the sound of your voice, the sea calms any storm,” Rauw expressed, before explicitly mentioning the Spanish artist’s nickname, clearing any doubts about the song’s dedication. “And from Los Angeles, I knew: She is my ‘Motomami’...”

“What will come next, I don’t know, but I know all the Grammys will be for you,” he sings, praising his ex’s talent. “And even if they imitate you, they will fail in the attempt, because only God chooses a few with that talent,” he continues. “You’re genuine, you’re incredible, you’re pure joy, you’re medicine. You heal my heart, all those nights at home dancing to our song. And if life brings me together with you again, I won’t question destiny’s reason,” he adds, showing that his feelings for Rosalía endure and that he’s open to a reunion.

Rauw, healing in LA

Currently in Los Angeles, where he was spotted carrying a mysterious kitten, the Puerto Rican artist had spent some time in Miami, where it’s also known that Rosalía was present.