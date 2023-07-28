Rauw Alejandro reveals when exactly he and Rosalía called it quits

Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía believe the news of their breakup is causing unnecessary drama and stress for them; therefore, the Puerto Rican star took to Twitter to demand respect after he recently found himself at the center of speculation when rumors began swirling about his alleged infidelity.

Rauw had had enough of the unfounded rumors and took matters into his hands, showcasing his authenticity and transparency. After Rauw posted a message on Instagram, he took it to Twitter to ask people to stop prying into his personal life and that of his loved ones.

Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía broke up in May

“Wow, ‘they know everything,’” he wrote sarcastically. “We broke up exactly two months ago, we have responsabilities with our fans. A breakup can’t be announced the following day. I can be anything but liar and unfaithful. Are you happy now? Can all of you leave us alone?”

As the post gained traction, other celebrities also expressed their opinion. Although celebrities rarely comment on the personal lives of other celebs, Piqué shared his thoughts on the situation. During the broadcast of his King’s League online show with Ibai Llanos, Shakira’s ex expressed his feelings and gave some advice.

“It’s better that they keep it to themselves; they will know what to do, and everyone should live it as best they can. The most important thing is that they are happy from now on. It’s the end of a chapter, and I hope they are happy,” he said.

He also requested that people express their opinions with respect, as he understands firsthand the negative impact of a public breakup “I don’t like people talking about me. That’s it, I’ve read the statement. It’s okay, but to give opinions... I say this from my own experience,” he added.

Rosalía has chosen not to be affected by the speculations and asserts that she is not paying attention to the gossip. According to her, everything being said is false, and she maintains a sense of respect for her ex-fiancé. “I love, respect and admire Raul,” she wrote on her Instagram. “I’m not paying attention to the movies,” she added, referencing the fabricated narratives surrounding the causes of their separation. “We know what we lived. This is not an easy moment, so thank you for undestandind and respecting,” she concluded.

Valeria Duque released a statement after she was accused of being the reason why Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía called it quits. While the Puerto Rican star assured his breakup “was not because of third parties or infidelity,” the 31-year-old journalist and content creator wrote a lengthy letter addressing mental health and the falsehood of this situation.