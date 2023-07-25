Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro call off their engagement: Report

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro have called off their engagement. The couple had been together for the past three years, announcing their engagement in March of this year following the release of their chart-topping album “RR.”

©GettyImages



Rosalía and Rauw in Los Angeles

The news were revealed by PEOPLE, with exclusive sources reporting that despite the love and respect that they have for one another, they’ve decided to conclude their engagement. Neither party has publicly addressed the break up.

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro started off their relationship quietly, carefully avoiding the spotlight. The two revealed their relationship after they were spotted together in Los Angeles grabbing some dinner. In September 2021, they confirmed their relationship on social media, with Rosalía sharing a video on TikTok of the two making a heart shape with their arms.

©GettyImages



Rosalía and Rauw performing in Coachella together

Over the course of this year, the two have been spotted together on numerous occasions, and have made joint appearances onstage. Rosalía appeared on Rauw’s concert in Puerto Rico while Rauw joined her on the Coachella stage.

"Rosi has a more solid music base than I do in the sense that I'm more extroverted in my music, but she's far more disciplined," said Rauw in an interview with Billboard. "But she's a freak-crazy workaholic. Piano lessons, dance lessons, voice lessons; what else can you learn when no one sings like you? At the beginning, I didn't really get it, but after some time, I said, 'OK, let me try to follow her lead and see.' And the difference is huge."

