Peso Pluma, Rosalía, and Rauw Alejandro made it to Barack Obama’s 2023 summer playlist

The conservative world of politics couldn’t resist the sweet harmony of Latin tunes. The former President of the United States, the one and only Barack Obama, recently spilled the beans on his ultimate playlist – and it’s got some serious groove!

Peso Pluma, Rosalía, and Rauw Alejandro caught Obama’s attention, and now their beats are making his summer epic. Obama’s got 42 top-notch jams to keep the party going! From the latest hits to timeless classics that still make us swoon, this man knows his music like a maestro knows his orchestra.

©Getty Images



Peso Pluma, Rosalía, and Rauw Alejandro caught Obama’s attention, and now their beats are making his summer epic.

Bob Dylan and Ella Fitzgerald also made an appearance. Now, let’s get down to the nitty-gritty. The playlist MVPs, the ones stealing the show – “La Bebé (remix)” by Peso Pluma and Yng Lvcas and “Vampiros” by the Spanish sensation Rosalía, joined forces with the Puerto Rican sensation Rauw Alejandro to rule the charts. We can’t deny these songs are the real deal!

And don’t think Obama is a one-genre wonder!

His playlist is a melting pot of musical marvels, from Ice Spice to SZA, bringing all the flavors to the party.

Obama is ready to boogie down with his jam-packed playlist. He says, “Like I do every year, here are some songs I’ve been listening to this summer — a mix of old and new. Look forward to hearing what I’ve missed.”

In 2022, the former president also shared his summer playlist, which included new hits and old classics.

Some of his highlights in Spanish included Rosalia’s “Saoko,” and “Ojitos Lindos” by Bad Bunny & Bomba Estereo.