New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Billie Eilish, Karol G, Ryan Castro, Peso Pluma, and more

It’s Friday which means we have a round up of new music. Get in your feelings with Billie Eilish, and Karol G or get ready to perrear with Ryan Castro and Peso Pluma.

1. Ryan Castro, Peso Pluma - QUEMA

Colombian Urbano sensation Ryan Castro teams up with global sensation Peso Pluma on “QUEMA.” With an old-school reggaeton feel it’s the perfect song to make you dance and get the party started. The single marks another preview of Ryan’s upcoming album, “El Cantante Del Ghetto.” It comes with a music video filmed throughout Peso Pluma’s hometown of Guadalajara, Mexico.

2. Residente - Bajo y Batería

The legendary Residente drops, “Bajo y Batería.” The 9-minute song is a diss track to Cosculluela. The Puerto Rican rapper also took a shot at J Balvin, who he dissed last year. “Balvin fans are still hurting,” he sings.

3. Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?

Billie Eilish makes her mark on the Barbie movie soundtrack with “What Was I Made For?” The ethereal and thought-provoking song comes with a stunning music video. Eilish wrote on Instagram she and her brother Finneas finished the song in almost one night after watching unfinished clips of the movie with Greta Gerwig.

4. KAROL G - S91

Karol G plays with melodies and tempos with “S91.” The empowering anthem is all about growth, strength and resilience. The music video was shot in the desert of California and Paris, “S91” is now available on all digital streaming platforms.

5. NATHY PELUSO - SALVAJE

Nathy Peluso debuts her new house-driven single “Salvaje.” The Argentina-born, Spain-based artist, singer, songwriter and performer said in a statement, “with ‘Salvaje’ I want to express freedom, wildness and loads of dance. I hope people dance with this song in clubs, parties and life.”



6. Tiago PZK, ZECCA - Asqueroso

Argentine singer Tiago PZK, releases a fun summer track that will have you ready to perrear with all your friends.

7. Post Malone - Overdrive

Post Malone gives a taste of what‘s to come on what is expected to be his deepest album yet. “Overdrive,” is from the Grammy nominated artist’s upcoming fifth Album, ‘Austin.’ The singer’s voice is raw and powerful.

8. Yussef Dayes feat. Masego - Marching Band

Drummer Yussef Dayes teams up with Masego for the jazzy and soulful “Marching Band.”

9. Rita Ora - You & I



Rita Ora dropped her third album, “You & I,” which has been called “safe.” Despite the critique, the song “You & I” is a perfect love song for the hopeless romantics.

10. Mahalia - In My Bag

British singer, songwriter and actress Mahalia showcases her flow and rhythm with “In My Bag.”