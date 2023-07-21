New Music Friday: The hottest releases from will.i.am, Britney Spears, Guaynaa, Kizz Daniel, Becky G, and more

Happy Friday! Summer is in full force, so you need to have a top-notch playlist. Check out our weekly round-up of 10 new songs that were dropped this week.

1. Kizz Daniel, Becky G - Cough

Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel releases the catchy and infectious “Cough” featuring Becky G. With classic afrobeats and a beautiful melody, their voices are a perfect partnership.

2. Guaynaa - Pa’ Que Afinken

Following the release of his album with wife Lele Pons, Guaynaa releases his own single, “Pa’ Que Afinken.” The high energy reggaeton track is perfect for partying the summer nights away.

3. Grupo Frontera x Ke Personajes - Ojitos Rojos

Fresh of their win at Premios Juventud for ‘Best Regional Mexican Fusion’ Grupo Frontera ﻿drops their new single “Ojitos Rojos.” Featuring the Argentinian cumbia group Ke Personajes, the song is a wonderful listening experience.

4. will.i.am, Britney Spears - MIND YOUR BUSINESS

will.i.am drops his second collaboration with Britney Spears, “MIND YOUR BUSINESS.” The track has some fans debating whether or not the voice is actual Spears.

5. Mau y Ricky, La Joaqui - EX

Mau y Ricky collaborates with La Joaqui for the breakup song, “EX.” The song is all about rebounding after a split.



6. Travis Scott, Bad Bunny, The Weeknd - K-POP

Travis Scott lands a huge collaboartion following the Astro World disaster which left a stain on his career. “K-Pop” featuring Bad Bunny and The Weeknd comes with a music video featuring all the artists, and product placement for his Cacti seltzer which was discontinued after the tragedy.

7. Oliver Tree - One & Only

Oliver Tree is ready to fall in love with “One & Only.” The eccentric artist gets honest with lyrics like “I’ll love you til I don’t.”

8. Tinashe - Talk To Me Nice

Tinashe blesses fans with new music, releasing “Talk to Me Nice.” It comes with an artistic music video showcasing her beauty and creativity.

9. Jay Rock, Anderson .Paak, Latto - Too Fast

What is sure to be a hit of the summer, Jay Rock, Anderson .Paak, and Latto come together for “Too Fast.” The song goes extremely hard.

10. Ice Spice - Deli

Ice Spice’s new single is for all the baddies out there. “Deli” will have you ready to “shake your jelly” and shows off her flow and unique lyrics as she promises, “Im not a regular artist.”

