Rauw Alejandro and Bizarrap photographed together in Madrid

Rauw Alejandro and Bizarrap have released two new songs together. This week, the pair was photographed grabbing some lunch in Madrid, Spain, prompting many to wonder if they have more collaborations in the near future.

Rauw and Bizarrap

The two were photographed arriving together at a restaurant, with Rauw driving a luxurious red Ferrari. Bizarrap wore his standard outfit made out of polarized sunglasses, a black cap that reads “BZRP” and black jeans and shirt. Rauw wore a black knit tank top that he paired with black pants and a black and white headband. The two smiled at the bystanders that were looking and made their way inside the restaurant.

Rauw Alejandro

This month, Bizarrap and Rauw released two new songs together. The two released “BZRP Music Session #56,” and “Baby Hello,”which is Rauw’s first single from his new record, called “Playa Saturno.” The record is a sequel of sorts to his previous album, “Saturno,” which came out last year and received acclaim from both critics and his fans.

Their music session has amassed over 9.2 million viewes and marks another profitable collaboration with Bizarrap, who’s previously worked sith Shakira, Residente, Peso Pluma, and more important music figures in the Spanish-speaking market.

Before the release of these two new singles, Rauw released a collaboration with his fiancé Rosalia titled “RR.” “Beso,” the EP’s most popular song, peaked at 52 in Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.