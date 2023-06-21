Bizarrap announces new song with Rauw Alejandro in an epic video

Whenever Bizarrap has a song on the way, you know it’s about the be a banger. After reaching billions of views with artists like Shakira, Peso Pluma,Arcangel, and more, the producer has announced he has a new song dropping tomorrow with Rauw Alejandro.



The Argentine hitmaker got creative with the release, surprising fans with a sneak peek of the song. Groups of unsuspecting shoppers went into a room while Bizarrap appears on the TV screen like Jigsaw from Saw. After playing a clip of the new song with Alejandro, the DJ then showed up, shocking fans.

From what we saw from the listeners, it’s going to be this summer’s hit. Alejandro agrees, writing in Spanish, “Summer officially starts....” in Bizarrap’s comments announcing the song.



His post gained over 1 million likes in 3 hours, which can give a hint at how many views we expect the music video to get. He currently has multiple world records with Shakira, like the most viewed Latin track on YouTube in 24 hours with 63,000,000. At this time, it has over 571 million views.



He released his last track on May 31, “BZRP Music Sessions #55” with Peso Pluma , which has 94.5 million views at the time of this publication.

At the upcoming Premios Juventud on July 20th, the producer will have the chance at taking home the award for “The New Generation- Male,” “Beatmakers,” “Streaming Artist,” and “Pop/Urban” song.