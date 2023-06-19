Omar Apollo talks Kali Uchis collab, fave summer drink and Juan Gabriel inspiration

Grammy-nominated Latin artist Omar Apollo has teamed up again with Buchanan’s Scotch Whiskey and HOLA! USA had a chance to catch up with the Mexican-American singer-songwriter and ask a few questions about the partnership with the brand, collaborating with Colombian singer Kali Uchis, his favorite pool drink, what he’s been listening to this summer and more.

Apollo has had a remarkable journey that began in his parent’s garage in Hobart, Indiana. Today, he has already achieved incredible success, including playing in front of thousands of fans at the renowned music festival, Coachella. As a self-taught singer and musician who first gained recognition on TikTok, his rise to stardom is nothing short of extraordinary.

©GettyImages



Omar Apollo performing in front of thousands of fans at Coachella 2022.

On this occasion, we couldn’t miss the chance to ask the artist what he felt when he found out he reached the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Emerging Artists Chart. This accomplishment holds immense significance and it truly highlights the tremendous dedication that drove Apollo, from his humble beginnings when he worked at Mcdonald’s to save money to buy a laptop, to now being at the forefront of the music industry.

The 26-year shared with us “It’s kinda a crazy feeling to think about, I try not to because it makes me nervous. Somewhere in my head I definitely wanted the music to reach the success it did. When you start getting charts it becomes hard to not look at the numbers moving which was a really fun experience.”

Juan Gabriel inspiration and Kali Uchis Collab

Of course, we also had to ask a few questions about his debut studio album Ivory (released by Warner Records). In regards to the standout track, ‘En el Olvido’, Omar mentioned Juan Gabriel as the force that inspired that song. He also said that while it was not the first time he sang in Spanish, he definitely is most comfortable singing in the language and always has fun making music in Spanish.

“I was listening to a lot of Juan Gabriel and wanted to make something you can drink to when you’re sad.”

Apollo also revealed how his latest collaboration with Kali Uchis in the above mentioned album came about. “I made ‘Bad Life’ and played it in the car for her and she loved it. Later that day she was singing it to me, and her friend really liked it too. She asked if she could sing on it, we already had music so I instantly sent it over. When she sent it back I was really happy with how it came out.”

Buchanan’s collab, favorite drink and summer tunes

Although Apollo remained tight-lipped about specific music plans for this summer, he did confirm that he has upcoming projects in the works with an enthusiastic “Yes I dooooooo” response. The young singer reserved this opportunity to share more details about his recent collaboration with Buchanan’s Scotch Whiskey.

“I’m pumped to be out here in Miami to bring juicy piña vibes and kick off the unofficial start to summer with Buchanan’s Pineapple. We transported fans to a tropical oasis where I took the stage for a live sunset waterfront performance!”

When asked about his favorite summer drink, he confidently proclaimed Buchanan’s Pineapple is THE drink of summer. “I typically mix it with coconut water, a pineapple garnish or with club soda and a Tajin rim for some spice! Either way, however you like, it’s meant to be enjoyed with your closest friends this summer!”

And in regards to what the young emerging artist has been listening to this summer, it is not what would be expected. “A lot of Fleetwood Mac, I’ve been outside a lot so it’s nice to be around that type of music. I also love Cocteau Twins.”