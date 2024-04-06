Are Peso Pluma and Jared Leto working on music together?

After the much-talked-about separation from Nicki Nicole, Peso Pluma continues to stride forward in his musical career, undeterred by the controversies surrounding his personal life. Recently, he made headlines again as he shared an image alongside renowned actor and musician Jared Leto, sparking widespread curiosity and speculation across social media platforms.

The image, featuring Peso Pluma alongside Leto, who is famed for his acting skills and recognized as the lead vocalist of the rock band 30 Seconds To Mars, captured the attention of fans and critics alike.

Peso Pluma’s recent meeting follows the launch of his latest musical project, the single “La People II,” along with a visually stunning music video shot in the heart of Mexico City. This release marks a significant turning point for Peso Pluma, beginning a new chapter in his artistic career.

The release of the image coincided with the iHeart Awards 2024, which presented an ideal opportunity for Leto and Peso Pluma to connect. While attending the event, Leto took advantage of the moment to share the snapshot on his social media accounts, which generated many reactions from his fans.

Fans of both artists are thrilled at the possibility of a collaboration, eagerly anticipating the potential musical synergy that may arise from their encounter. However, critics scrutinize the union, question the authenticity of the connection, and speculate about the motivations behind it.