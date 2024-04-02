Is Jared Leto the new host of ‘Wheel of Fortune’?

“Wheel of Fortune” fans were in for a surprise at yesterday’s program. Jared Leto stepped out onstage alongside Vanna White, the show’s iconic co-host, prompting many questions from viewers who thought that he might be replacing longterm host Pat Sajak.

©GettyImages



Vanna White and Pat Sajak

"Here are the stars of our show, Jared Leto and Vanna White,” said the introductions, prompting Leto and White to step out onstage holding on to each other’s arms and waving at the audience. "Have a great show and see you soon," said Leto to White, proceeding to take the spot Sajek has occupied over the past decades.

"All right everybody, grab those devices, it's time to give away some money," said Leto to the constants. "It's $1,000 in our first toss-up, the category is 'On the Map.'" While the moment went on for some minutes, the elaborate set up was all an April Fool’s prank. Sajak shortly joined Leto onstage and took over his spot, continuing with the show as normal, with Leto making no further appearances.

Leto shared his moment on “Wheel of Fortune” on social media. He shared the Instagram reel on his stories, captioning it, “How did I do?” while adding a crying laughing emoji.

Leto’s history with the show

Leto appears to be a fan of the show, choosing it as the stage to announce his 2024 world tour. In November of last year, he and his brother Shannon, who is also his bandmate on “30 Seconds to Mars,” appeared on “The Wheel of Fortune” as contestants. They dicussed their history with the show, revealing that their grandmother Ruby was a great fan. “She actually introduced us to you and your amazing show and Vanna White,” said Leto to Sajak. “She was a huge fan and we’re very excited to be here.”

Leto then proceeded to announce his band’s tour, called “Seasons,” which includes locations in Europe, Mexico, Australia, and the US.