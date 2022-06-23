Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Jared Leto might have a new girlfriend. The actor was photographed in Antibes, France, on vacation this week with a mystery woman. Leto has reportedly been in and off relationship for the last 7 years with Valery Kaufman but she was definitely not the woman in the photos. Check out the pics below.
