Nina Dobrev & Shaun White share adorable and fun photos in their bathing suits

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White know the perks of a beach getaway. The couple shared some fun photos of their time in The Maldives, having fun in their bathing suits and enjoying their vacation amongst friends.

The photos show Dobrev and White smiling at the camera, with White carrying her in his arms. Different photos in the post show the two enjoying the sun and the beach, with Dobrev lying on a yellow puff, swimming in the beach with a friend, and making the best of their vacation.

A second post shows Dobrev enjoying more of the beach, this time while wearing a red bathing suit, eating a salad, and posing with White atop a jet ski.

This year has been a big one for Shaun White, who retired as a snowboarder and skateboarder. White ended up in fourth place at the Beijing Winter Olympics. White was visibly emotional as he retired, thanking his fans and the sport for being the most important part of his life for the past two decades. “I just want to thank everyone for watching. Everyone at home, thank you. Snowboarding, thank you. It’s been the love of my life,” he said.