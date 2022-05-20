Nina Dobrev and Shaun White make stunning red carpet debut at her ex-boyfriend’s premiere

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White’s relationship is stronger than ever! The happy couple made their official red carpet debut at the U.K. premiere of ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ starring Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Miles Teller, and none other than Nina’s ex-boyfriend Glen Powell.

The pair looked absolutely stunning for the special event, with Nina wearing a white gown, accessorized with minimal jewelry and a bold lip, and Shawn wearing a classic black and white tuxedo with a velvet jacket.

As for Nina’s ex-boyfriend, the actor attended the red carpet wearing a black velvet tuxedo, walking hand-in-hand with his current girlfriend, model Gigi Paris, who wore a pink gown. And while it’s unclear when the couple started their romantic relationship, they made their debut as a couple in February 2020.

Nina and Shaun started their romance in March 2020 and went from dating to getting into a serious relationship, as it was reported by ET in January 2021, when a close source revealed that they had “gotten more serious.”

“Nina Dobrev and Shaun White’s relationship has gotten more serious and they’re still having so much fun together,” the source said at the time, “They’re both hysterical, active, like to have fun and go on adventures together and can have deep conversations too. Nina is a very open, loving person and is very into Shaun and happy that he’s in her life.”