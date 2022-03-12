Nina Dobrev & Shaun White look amazing in their bathing suits

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White are enjoying their time in Costa Rica. The actress shared some photos of their vacation, including several of them looking amazing in their bathing suits.

The photos show off Dobrev, White, and some friends, enjoying the beautiful views and drinks that the island is known for. The last one features White and Dobrev smiling for the camera, wearing tank tops and sunglasses. “pura vida,” she captioned the post, referencing the ultimate Costa Rican expression. “Costa Rica looks good on you,” White wrote in the comments section. Dobrev also shared photos in her stories, showing how much she and her group are enjoying their trip.

When it comes to White, he appears to be enjoying and leaning into retirement. He shared a post where he’s holding a beer and basking in the sun, while wearing a Hakuna Matata shirt. “It means no worries,” he captioned it, adding the hashtag “retired.”

White retired after his fifth appearance on the Olympics, where he ended up in fourth place in the half-pipe event, a section he’d dominated for the past decade. Despite not obtaining a medal, White said he was proud of his performance and of his career as an athlete and olympian. “I wanted more today but I’ll take what I can get. It’s been my life,” he said.