Shaun White quickly crossed one thing off his bucket list following retirement

Shaun White may have retired a week ago, but he’s already crossed one big thing off of his bucket list.

According to the three-time Olympic gold medalist, who officially completed his last run on February 11, his girlfriend Nina Dobrev encouraged him to make a list of things that he wanted to do after his retirement. He stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday to talk about his last run and everything he’s been up to since.

“My girlfriend said, ‘If you’re retiring, you gotta make this list of things you wanna do,’” he explained. “So, I’m putting this list—and pretty close to the top of the list was, ‘Go to a Super Bowl’ because it’s always during the competitive season. I’ve never been to one, so I landed, said hi to everyone and then I’m like, ‘I gotta go‘ and went straight to the Super Bowl.”

White went on to say that he had a blast at Super Bowl LVI, posting a photo of himself to his Instagram Story on the field throwing up the peace sign.

Just last month, Shaun announced that his trip to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing would be his last. He currently holds the world record for the most X Games gold medals and most Olympic gold medals by a snowboarder.

“I had my sights set on competing in Italy [in 2026],” he said back in January. “I got pretty excited about the idea of finishing my Olympic career where I started it [in 2006]. But through this process, I realized I don’t think I can do another four years, mentally or physically.”

“ This is going to be my last go,” he concluded.