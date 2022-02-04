Shaun White gets ready for the Winter Olympics and for possible engagement with Nina Dobrev

Shaun White is all over the news. Aside from being one of the most exciting athletes in this year’s Winter Olympics, he is also Nina Dobrev’s boyfriend, piquing the interest of different groups of people.

Shaun White is a snowboarding legend, having won his first Olympic medal when he was 19 years old, in the year 2006. He made his mark in later Olympics, winning gold in 2010 and 2018. This year, things are a bit different. “I think at a certain point, I realized I was the oldest competitor in the field,” White said according to The Hill. “I heard it over the loudspeaker at the event. And they‘re like, ’And dropping in, the oldest competitor!‘ And I was like, looking around, like, ’Oh, who are they talking about?‘” White is 35 years old and despite his appearances in the Olympics over hte years, he remains excited to be an Olympian again. “It’s been my life‘s work, and I’m so proud that I‘m still able to compete on a high level” he said. “I’m going to give it everything I have for this games, like I do every time.”

Over Instagram, White has shared plenty of posts, showing how excited he is to be representing his country in China.

Over the past year, White has been open about his relationship with snowboarding and the toll it takes on his body. In an interview with Rolling Stone, he said he plans to retire after this year’s Olympics, and how the road to qualifying to this year’s event was paved with a lot of difficulties, including a COVID-19 diagnosis over the holidays. “I realized that this was gonna be my last go, and I’ve just sat back and taken these punches — Oh, Covid! — because of course it wasn’t gonna be easy,” he said. White also talked about possibly having kids, calling it “ exciting and new and terrifying at the same time.”