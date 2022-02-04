Dave Franco explains why his proposal to wife Alison Brie was not as romantic as he expected

Dave Franco is looking back at his not-so-romantic proposal to his wife Alison Brie, admitting that it was a little bit awkward for both of them.

The 36-year-old actor who is preparing to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary, talked to James Corden during the latest episode of ‘The Late Late Show’ and explained what happened.

The happy couple first met in New Orleans back in 2011 and the actress wore a silver mask throughout the entire weekend, “I would try to take it from her, she wouldn’t let me take it. It was this playful back-and-forth,” Dave shared.

Alison left him the mask with a note at the end of the trip, and the actor decided to save it and use it for his proposal in 2015, where the couple went on a romantic trip to Big Sur in California.

Dave says he planned the romantic proposal carefully: “So, we go up to Big Sur, we’re on the back patio, she’s out overlooking the ocean,” he continued, “She turns around, I’m on one knee, I’m wearing the mask, I’m holding up the ring. And because it had been five years, she couldn’t place the mask. She didn’t know what it was.”

“So, what she sees is me wearing this weird, stupid mask, holding up this janky stone ring. And so, the entire proposal is her saying, ‘What is happening right now?’ And it’s me trying to explain how sweet it is that I kept the mask for five years.”

Ultimately the two stars got married in a private ceremony in March 2017, and they now have a hilarious story to tell!