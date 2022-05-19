Tom Cruise surprised with Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival as jets decorate the sky in his honor

Tom Cruise was happily surprised to receive the honorary Palme d’Or award at this year’s edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

The 59-year-old actor made an appearance at the festival and walked the red carpet, where he was given a special tribute, with French fighter jets trailing blue, white and red smoke, over the European premiere of the highly anticipated film ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’’

The squadron passed twice, while the Hollywood star prepared to take the stage and a tribute reel played in his honor.

“Thank you for being here. We’re here for you. I make these movies for all of you. I’m of you in ever meeting, in every moment,” he declared, adding,“Especially in Cannes, you love movies.”

The actor said it was definitely “An incredible evening and an incredible time, just to see everyone’s faces. It’s been 36 years since Top Gun and we had to hold this for two years because of the pandemic.”

“I’m going to take this all in and I’m never going to forget this evening,” Cruise concluded.

The award was announced by president of the festival Pierre Lescure at the Palais des Festivals, where the crowd was welcoming the actor with excitement, after not attending the popular festival in three decades.