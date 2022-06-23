Lionel Messi and his wife Antonella Roccuzzo show off their incredible bodies to Ibiza

Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo are couple goals in more ways than one. Not only has the married couple been going strong for years, but they both also look amazing in a swimsuit. The couple headed to Ibiza on a family vacation ahead of his team Paris Saint-Germain’s preseason, and they both showed off their toned and tanned physique.



The couple enjoyed the Spanish coast with their children Thiago, Ciro, Mateo, and friends Cesc Fabregas, and Daniella Semaan. Roccuzzo wore an aqua green bikini while Messi wore colorful tropical shorts. The couple proved that the fire is still burning between them, sharing hugs and tender touches.



Messi and Roccuzzo have known each other since childhood in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina. They proved to be soulmates after his family left Argentina when he was a teenager and moved to Spain for him to pursue his soccer career. “Imagine moving with your family to a new continent at age 13 with everyone’s future riding on you. It was a complicated time,” Messi told Sports Illustrated. “On the one hand, it was spectacular to come to play at Barcelona. On the other, leaving everything behind in Rosario was tough: my friends, the rest of my family, my childhood, and arriving in a country where I had nothing. I started practically from zero,” he added.