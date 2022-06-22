Michael B. Jordan wipes Lori Harvey from his Instagram two weeks after she did the same

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have officially deleted evidence of their relationship from their Instagram accounts. Lori was the first to make the move, deleting their pictures days after the split was announced.
The ridiculously attractive former couple had some beautiful shots on their page, including their January 2021 picture going “official,” and sweet birthday posts.
News broke at the beginning of June that the couple called it quits. A source close to Jordan told PEOPLE, the 35-year-old “Black Panther” star was ready to settle down, but the 25-year-old wasn’t ready. “[She] wasn’t ready to commit. She is very focused on her career. [She] realized that they weren’t on the same page [while they] were making plans for their future,” they said.
Millie Bobby Brown calls Jake Bongiovi the love of her life with a passionate kiss
Mariah Carey goes on a movie date with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka wearing a sequined mini dress
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are closer than ever after their health scares
Lori’s dad Steve Harvey confirmed the split and said he was “team Lori.” The “Family Feud” host said he wished the former couple well, explaining. “I wish them well. I’m team Lori, 1,000 percent. She’s my daughter. I love her. I support her.”
Steve also assured fans he’s doing fine, and the split hasn’t impacted his life. “I feel fine. I’m fine. Ain’t changed my life none. I still gotta go to work,” he said. “I still gotta take care of my family. I still gotta keep putting this money aside for these grandkids.”
While Steve seemed unbothered by the split, he is probably relieved he doesn’t have to think about them getting married anymore. In March, the host was put on the spot on Today with Hoda & Jenna when Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager brought up their relationship. While playing “Sip or Spill,” they asked if he would approve if Jordan asked to marry her.
The 65-year-old father has already given away two of his daughters, but when asked the question, his face dropped. He took a moment before truthfully saying, “Man, this is a hard one. I’ve given away two daughters. I’ve got four. That’s a really hard one.” Steve really struggled thinking about the question, “I would have to say so far –” he said pausing. The Family Feud host finally surrendered and took a very large gulp of what looked like whiskey, “Yeah, yeah. No, no, no, man,” he said.
He is probably also relieved he doesn’t have to see any more pictures of the hot couple that makes him uncomfortable. In January, he joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show where he was shown a photo of Lori sitting on Jordan’s lap.“I’ve never seen that picture before,” he said, adding “I’m very uncomfortable with that picture right there. I’m not really feeling that picture.”