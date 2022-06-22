Michael B. Jordan wipes Lori Harvey from his Instagram two weeks after she did the same

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have officially deleted evidence of their relationship from their Instagram accounts. Lori was the first to make the move, deleting their pictures days after the split was announced.



©Michael B Jordan





The ridiculously attractive former couple had some beautiful shots on their page, including their January 2021 picture going “official,” and sweet birthday posts.



©Michael B. Jordan





News broke at the beginning of June that the couple called it quits. A source close to Jordan told PEOPLE, the 35-year-old “Black Panther” star was ready to settle down, but the 25-year-old wasn’t ready. “[She] wasn’t ready to commit. She is very focused on her career. [She] realized that they weren’t on the same page [while they] were making plans for their future,” they said.



Lori’s dad Steve Harvey confirmed the split and said he was “team Lori.” The “Family Feud” host said he wished the former couple well, explaining. “I wish them well. I’m team Lori, 1,000 percent. She’s my daughter. I love her. I support her.”

Steve also assured fans he’s doing fine, and the split hasn’t impacted his life. “I feel fine. I’m fine. Ain’t changed my life none. I still gotta go to work,” he said. “I still gotta take care of my family. I still gotta keep putting this money aside for these grandkids.”

While Steve seemed unbothered by the split, he is probably relieved he doesn’t have to think about them getting married anymore. In March, the host was put on the spot on Today with Hoda & Jenna when Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager brought up their relationship. While playing “Sip or Spill,” they asked if he would approve if Jordan asked to marry her.

