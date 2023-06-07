Jared Leto’s dangerous stunt: Climbs up hotel wall in Berlin with no harness

Jared Leto had many of his fans wondering about his safety. The Hollywood star was spotted climbing the wall of a hotel in Berlin, Germany on Monday, without any type of safety gear.

The 51-year-old actor was seen by a small group of people in front of the Hotel De Rome, almost reaching the top of the wall. Leto was wearing camouflage-printed joggers, a black T-shirt, and sneakers, however, he was not wearing a harness or helmet.

The clip quickly went viral, with online users worrying about his reason for climbing to the hotel balcony, before climbing down the wall. “Bro thinks he’s Spider-Man,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Where does he get all the energy I’ll have what he’s on,” adding, “When your intrusive thoughts get to you.”

TMZ reported that Leto’s reason for climbing up the hotel wall had to do with a new project, involving popular TikTok star Younes Zarou. The publication explained that the group was filming other segments with the actor near the area.

Leto is known for creating some viral moments. He was recently photographed at the 2023 Met Gala dressed as Choupette Lagerfeld, the cat of legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld. “Only Jared Leto would,” one person wrote, while another commented, “Of course, it had to be Jared Leto.”

Back in 2018, the singer went on a wild ride in a pink car with NASCAR driver Tyler Reddick, while promoting his latest Thirty Seconds to Mars album at the time.