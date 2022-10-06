Jared Leto to portray Karl Lagerfeld in new biopic: ‘This is a full-circle moment’

Jared Leto is preparing for another iconic role on the big screen! The Hollywood star will be starring and producing a biopic of legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld.

The Oscar winner shared his excitement about the project, revealing to Women’s Wear Daily that he feels like “this is a full-circle moment, and Karl would be proud” of the production they are developing.

He also shared his admiration for the designer and shared the approach they want to take in the film. “Karl was an artist. Period. He was a fashion designer, he was a photographer, he was an artist. There was no defining him. He was a creative powerhouse,” Jared said.

It was also reported that the project comes with the support of the Karl Lagerfeld fashion house, detailing aspects of his personal life and his relationship throughout his career.

“There are a multitude of relationships to explore,” the actor explained, “Karl had a career that spanned 50-plus years, so both personally and professionally he was close to a number of people. I can say we are going to home in on key relationships that convey different parts of his life.”

He admitted that his purpose is to “portray him on screen as honestly as possible” and wants to do justice to his story.

“Karl was a human being. We all have beauty within us and we all have faults. We have masks and then we have moments when we reveal the mask. I’m always interested in seeing what’s behind the mask,” Jared declared.