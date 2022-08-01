Did J Balvin join Belinda and Jared Leto’s vacation?

Belinda and Jared Leto’s friendship is growing stronger! The pair recently traveled to Europe to enjoy a unique experience while rock climbing and enjoying the ocean aboard a luxurious yacht.
Belinda took to social media to reveal how the Hollywood actor convinced her to climb a cliff and conquer her fears. “When your friends force you to do something you don’t want to do, and you end up liking it!” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a carousel of videos and pictures.
Belinda also suggested her fans do what scares them the most. “PS take the risk of climbing a mountain; even if you end up losing a nail when you reach the top, you will realize that everything happens, that life is beautiful, and that you only live once… and you gotta live it, baby…… (sorry I took your shoes),“ she concluded.
In a separate post, the Spanish Mexican singer and actress described her 2022 summer as “unrepeatable.”
Someone who also spent quality time with Jared Leto was J Balvin. The Colombian singer also took to social media to share a recent snap of him and the actor on a yacht. “Relaxing with Jared Leto on a trip,” the star wrote on Instagram.
It is unknown if J Balvin and Belinda also met on the yacht. As of this writing, neither of the singers has shared any pictures together.