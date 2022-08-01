Did J Balvin join Belinda and Jared Leto’s vacation?

Belinda and Jared Leto’s friendship is growing stronger! The pair recently traveled to Europe to enjoy a unique experience while rock climbing and enjoying the ocean aboard a luxurious yacht.

Belinda took to social media to reveal how the Hollywood actor convinced her to climb a cliff and conquer her fears. “When your friends force you to do something you don’t want to do, and you end up liking it!” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a carousel of videos and pictures.

©Belinda



Belinda also suggested her fans do what scares them the most. “PS take the risk of climbing a mountain; even if you end up losing a nail when you reach the top, you will realize that everything happens, that life is beautiful, and that you only live once… and you gotta live it, baby…… (sorry I took your shoes),“ she concluded.

In a separate post, the Spanish Mexican singer and actress described her 2022 summer as “unrepeatable.”