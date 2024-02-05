J Balvin announced the death of his beloved dog, Enzo, on social media. The announcement shocked his fans, who have been following the singer’s life closely and knew how important Enzo was for him, his family, and his friends.

The Colombian singer shared a video message expressing his sadness. He also reflected on the importance of cherishing those we love the most. “We are simply flesh,” he said, reminding everyone of the fragility of life.

©J Balvin



J Balvin announces the death of his ‘parcero’ with great sadness

Enzo had been a faithful companion to J Balvin for years, and his death has left a void in the singer’s life. Despite this, J Balvin took the opportunity to thank Enzo for all the joy he brought into his life and for the lessons he taught him.

“Well, Enzo, my great ‘parcero’ (friend), has just died, and I have the peace of mind of being able to enjoy him and giving him all the love and affection: everyone, my friends, my family. And sometimes, we forget how fragile life is. ”We are simply flesh, and sometimes we think we are very important; in the end, we are not as special as we think. Thank you all. A big hug; I love you and value your people. And always tell them how much you love them. Peace!“ he signed off.

J Balvin has always been open about his struggles with anxiety and depression, and his message about the importance of cherishing loved ones is a reminder of the value of mental health and self-care.

In 2020, the star took to his Instagram story to tell his millions followers in Spanish that he has been battling anxiety and depression. He told his fans that he took a small break from social media because he didn’t want to hide or fake what he was really going through. “Like any human being, I‘ve had some challenges, this time it’s anxiety and some depression,” the singer said.

“I don’t like to act, I don’t like to fake it, ‘Ah, happiness. Everything is perfect,‘” he said. “No, because I’m a human being just like everyone else and I’m also fragile and very vulnerable, possibly even more so than many of you,” Balvin continued.

The singer went on to say, “Soon this will pass just like every storm, and I’ll be on here again talking more with you all, making jokes because just acting like it, no. I’m not up for that,” he concluded. “I have to always be real and share what I feel in the moment. I love you all very much.” The 35-year-old ended his stories by saying, “I love you all. Jose,” which is this real name.