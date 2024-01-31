Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are fostering an adorable dog

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are temporarily growing their family. The young couple is fostering a dog from Naples, Florida, giving it a temporary home until some suitable pet parents are found. The two stopped by Humane Society Naples shelter yesterday, with the organization sharing their thanks on a post.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi

Millie and Jake have decided to foster a dog named Shark, who looks adorable in the image that was shared. Both Jake and Millie smile for the camera while Jake holds Shark up. "Thank you Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi for visiting our shelter yesterday!” reads the organization’s post. “We are so excited to announce Shark left with this awesome pair to start a new journey with Millie's rescue, @joeysfriends22," they continued, sharing the name of the organization that Millie supports.

The organization shared the news that they’ve named one of their dogs after Millie. "In honor of Millie's generosity, we are happy to say one of our current HSN dogs, Big Brown, has been renamed after Millie. Thank you again for visiting HSN and giving Shark an opportunity as big as his personality!" Millie is also available for adoption.

More about Millie and Jake’s visit to the pet shelter

Millie and Jake’s visit by the shelter was a surprising moment for the organization, which claims that the two were focused on the animals and their wellbeing, and were very down to Earth. “At first, our staff did not even realize who they were; they seemed like just another young couple looking for a pet to adopt. Like many people who visit our shelter, they fell in love with one of our residents, Shark (renamed Jabba). It was a very positive and happy experience. They couldn't have been nicer, and they were obviously there for the right reason, to give a homeless animal a bright future,” said the HSN to PEOPLE.

Millie and Jake have renamed Shark to Jabba, and appear to be making the most of their time together.