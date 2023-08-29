Millie Bobby Brown knew Jake Bongiovi was the one after first talking on Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown is opening up about her romantic story with Jake Bongiovi amid their recent engagement. The 19-year-old ‘Stranger Things’ star knew she had found the perfect match after first talking to the 21-year-old actor on social media, and meeting him for the first time.

During a recent interview with The Sunday Times, the Hollywood star explained that she “was interested in him and wanted to know more,” after having a conversation on Instagram. “As soon as we spoke I knew he was going to be a huge part of my life,” she said to the publication.

Millie went on to say that after the pair met for the first time, they “knew” they would “never want to leave each other’s side.” And while the actress didn’t say exactly what made her fall in love with Jake, she explained that it’s all about the right feeling.

“It’s just the feeling of knowing that that’s the person you want to spend the rest of your life with,” she said. “I think so much of life is overthinking. The one thing that made clear sense to me was him.”

The celebrity couple dated for two years before announcing their engagement earlier this year. They also made headlines after making their red carpet debut and showing their love and appreciation for each other on social media. “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all,” Millie wrote on Instagram, referring to Taylor Swift’s hit song ‘Lover’ while showing off her stunning engagement ring.

They also celebrated the happy news with an engagement party back in June, with the actress showing her all-white bridal ensemble, during an intimate celebration with friends and family.