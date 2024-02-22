Millie Bobby Brown celebrates 20th birthday with Jake Bongiovi and friends

Millie Bobby Brown is celebrating her 20th birthday! She was photographed in New York City alongside her fiancé Jake Bongiovi, as the two made their way to a luxurious restaurant to commemorate the occasion and hang out with some of their friends.

©GrosbyGroup



Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi

The couple was photographed smiling and holding hands, dressed up for the occasion. Brown wore a white dress that she paired with an off white and glittery winter coat. She styled her hair in an updo and rounded out the look with some glittery yet stylish sneakers that made the outfit a bit more fun and less formal. In the case of Bongiovi, he wore a printed t-shirt, a winter coat, dark pants and white sneakers.

Brown shared a look at her birthday celebrations on social media, showing a closer look at her gorgeous outfit, her cake, and some of the guests at her party, hosted at Cathedrale Restaurant. Photos show Brown about to take a bite of her cake, which was white and simple, with a delicate “twenty” spelled out in the center. She’s then seen taking a bite out of the cake with her hands, with her friends laughing and taking photographs. Lastly, she shared a photo alongside a smiling Bongiovi and a girlfriend.

“The best time,” she captioned the post.

Bongiovi’s birthday post for Brown

Jake Bongiovi shared a touching tribute on Instagram to celebrate Brown’s birthday and teased the possibility of the two getting married soon. The photo was taken during Brown’s birthday celebration and shows Bongiovi holding on to her and kissing her cheek. “Happy birthday my beautiful fiancé. I love you so much. Big year ahead,” he captioned the post.