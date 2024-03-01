Millie Bobby Brown reveals how Jake Bongiovi proposed to her

Millie Bobby Brown is opening up about her marriage proposal. In an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Brown revealed her and Jake Bongiovi’s proposal story for the first time, crediting her close friendship with Fallon and the fact that the story is “too good” not to share.

Brown revealed that she and Bongiovi initially bonded over diving, and that’s become one of their things. “Basically, Jake and I bonded over diving. We love diving, we got our diving licenses together,” she said. She revealed that Bongiovi had scheduled a diving session for eight am. “ And he’s telling me, ‘We’re going to the same spot we usually go to,’ ” she said. “I’m like, ‘It’s boring, let’s go somewhere new.’ He’s like, ‘No, we have to go to this spot.’”

Brown revealed that the proposal occurred mid-dive. “He gives me like a shell and I like, turn it over and it’s a ring,” she said. “And I like, looked at him and he was like,” Brown said, mimicking someone talking under the water. She said she accepted the proposal by giving the okay gesture underwater, “and I think it was underwhelming, but we freaked out,” she said.

©GettyImages



Millie Bobby Brown at The Tonight Show

Bongiovi had to risk his brain for the ring

Brown shared that the proposal got complicated fast. “Anyway he puts the ring on my hand and as I go to show him the ring falls off my finger, plummets like, so fast, it was like a cinematic movie,” Brown said, making the audience laugh.

“Jake threw himself, like so deep, like the diver was like, ‘You can’t do that, like your ears … literally your brain will explode.’” Still, Bongiovi got the ring back, and everything worked out in the end.