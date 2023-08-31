Millie Bobby Brown shares first details of Jake Bongiovi’s proposal

Millie Bobby Brown is getting ready for a new stage in her life. The 19 year old actress has discussed her engagement with Jake Bongiovi, 21, and opened up about her proposal and the importance of her engagement ring.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Brown discussed her experience with her fiancé and how the two met, explaining that their connection was instant. “I was interested in him and wanted to know more. As soon as we spoke I knew he was going to be a huge part of my life. I ran to my mum and said, ‘I really, really like him!’ After we met we knew we never wanted to leave each other’s side,” she said.

“You can’t pinpoint why, it’s just the feeling of knowing that that’s the person you want to spend the rest of your time with. I think so much of life is overthinking. The one thing that made clear sense to me was him. So I didn’t really have to do much thinking.”

Brown also opened up about her engagement ring, which originally belonged to her mother. “I’ve always loved that ring, it’s always stuck out to me, so she gave it to Jake,” said Brown. “They were in cahoots about the whole proposal. I love that I can always keep a piece of my mum with me.”

Brown and Bongiovi at the premiere of “Enola Holmes 2”

Brown revealed that her parents are very excited over the engagement, sharing that they also got engaged when they were young. “They are super-happy. My parents adore him. [Jake and I] both come from parents that have stayed together for a really long time. My parents were young when they got together, so I always had amazing role models for relationships,” she said.

