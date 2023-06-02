Millie Bobby Brown’s engagement party with Jake Bongiovi: See her look!

Millie Bobby Brown looked stunning celebrating her engagement with her fiancé Jake Bongiovi. The 19-year-old actress wore a two-piece bridal lace minidress by Giambattista Valli, featuring pearl embellishments, while the 21-year-old model looked elegant in a green suit paired with a white button-up shirt.

The happy couple was all smiles during the intimate outdoor party on Thursday, with their closest friends and family members. The pair posed in front of a neon sign with their names, ‘Mr & Mrs Bongiovi.’

Millie’s hairstylist, Pete Burkill, shared some photos of the event, showing her natural look, including soft makeup and soft loose waves in her hair. “Congrats to this beautiful couple!” he wrote, before detailing the products used to achieve the look.

Both of their families have shown their support for their decision to tie the knot, including Jon Bon Jovi, who recently shared his thoughts about the upcoming wedding after they made the announcement in April, following two years of dating.

“I don’t know if age matters, if you find the right partner and you grow together,” he explained during an interview with Andy Cohen. “I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with and we like them all.”

“My advice really is growing together is wise,” he said, before revealing that the two families know each other well and approve of their decision. “Millie is wonderful. Her whole family are great. Jake is very, very happy.”