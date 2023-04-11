It looks like Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are engaged! The 19-year-old actress shared a photo on her Instagram sporting a diamond ring on her ring finger.

The photo shows the couple dressed in white, with Bongiovi holding on to Brown’s shoulders from behind. Brown appears to be laughing, holding on to Bongiovi’s arm and showing off a diamond ring. The caption belongs to “Lover,” a Taylor Swift song, and appears to confirm that the pair is engaged. “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all.”

Bongiovi also shared a post of his own, showing two photos alongside Brown. One shows the couple from behind, dressed in white and facing the beach. The second photo shows the two looking at eachother. “Forever,” he captioned the post.

While the engagement has yet to be confirmed, fans and followers are taking their posts as confirmation of their engagement. “He liked it, and he put a ring on it,” wrote someone. “Congratulations and much happiness always,” wrote another follower. The couple’s friends also congratulated the pair over their engagement, including Gordon Ramsey’s daughter Holly, who wrote, “Congratulations.”

Brown and Bongiovi were first linked together in June 2021, when they first started sharing photos together. In November, they confirmed their relationship by sharing a photo of the two kissing while riding the London Eye.