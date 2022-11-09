Britney Spears is not happy to hear Millie Bobby Brown wants to play her in a biopic: ‘I’m not dead’

It seems Britney Spears is not thrilled about the idea of seeing Millie Bobby Brown portraying her in a biopic. The iconic singer is seemingly responding to the 18-year-old actress, after she revealed during a recent interview with Drew Barrymore that she would love to play Britney if the offer was given to her.

“Good news, good news !!! Still breathing … I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life … dude I’m not dead !!!” Britney wrote on Instagram, after many online users shared their thoughts about a potential biopic involving Millie.

“I want to play a real person and I think for me, It would be Britney Spears,” the ‘Stranger Things’ star said. “I think her story resonates with me. Just growing up, watching her videos, watching interviews of her when she was younger — I see the scramble for words and I don’t know her, but when I look up pictures of her I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only.”

It’s no secret that Britney is known for sharing her thoughts openly with her fans and followers on Instagram, including calling out her family for forcing her into a 13-year conservatorship.

Millie is currently preparing for the next season of the popular Netflix series, and has revealed that she is ready for a big plot twist. “The Duffer Brothers are two sensitive Sallies that don’t want to kill anyone off,” she said about the creators. “We need to be Game of Thrones. We need to have the mindset of Game of Thrones.”