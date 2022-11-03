Millie Bobby Brown shares her biggest fear when returning to ‘Stranger Things’

Millie Bobby Brown says “Enola Holmes 2” made her scared to return to the world of “Stranger Things”.

Brown is currently promoting her work in “Enola Holmes 2,” where she plays the title character, a bubbly, charming, and talkative girl that couldn’t be more different from “Stranger Things” Eleven.

©GettyImages



Brown at the New York premiere of “Enola Holmes 2”

Today reported that Brown was present in an “Enola Holmes 2” Q&A in New York, where she compared her part in the show to the role of a vlogger “vlogging on YouTube all day long,” while looking straight at the camera.

“It’s like, ‘Come along with me on another journey. I wake up. I go on another case,’ I mean, it’s amazing,” said Brown.

Still, it’s vastly different from what she does in “Stranger Things.” “While filming, I had a dream that I was on the set of ‘Stranger Things,’ and I couldn’t stop looking at the camera,” she said. “And now, I have this deep-rooted fear that now I will never stop looking at the camera. So now, I’m so obsessed with it.”

The young adult mystery is a play on Sherlock Holmes, with all of the trapping and charms of the genre. In the film, Sherlock plays a supporting role and is played by Henry Cavill.

“Enola Holmes 2” follows Enola as she works in the shadows of her brother, the very famous detective, often taking cases from people who have nowhere else to go. The film co-stars Helena Bonham Carter, David Thewlis, and Louis Partridge.