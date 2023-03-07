Millie Bobby Brown shares acne struggles and reveals her beauty secret

Millie Bobby Brown is getting real with her fans, urging them to embrace “the imperfections,” and explaining that she also suffers from skin breakouts.

The 19-year-old ‘Stranger Things’ star took to social media to show her skincare routine, promoting her beauty brand Florence by Mills. “As you can tell, I’m having a pretty rough night with my skin,” she says in the clip.

©Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram





“This zit is not very happy. These pimples up here are not happy. This one right here isn’t,” she showed to her followers, sharing her struggle with acne in the makeup-free video.

She also revealed one of the things she does when she wants to get rid of breakouts. Millie says that she applies the Clear the Way Clarifying Mud Mask, as this is “a trick that I personally think works.” She showed how to apply the product, making it an effective “spot treatment.”

Following the mask, Millie uses the Spot a Spot Acne Patches to minimize the affected area and “give it the love it needs.” Fans of the young actress praised her for being real about her skincare and showing what works for her.

“Girl do I understand the struggle…stress related acne plus combination skin ugh…but we all got it and it’s all completely normal!” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Love how she shows her imperfections like a normal person, bc some people think that famous people don’t have these struggles,” adding, “We’re all humans, and humans aren’t perfect! They’re messy and imperfect. Thank you for being raw enough to show us all that.”