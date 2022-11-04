Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi sing some Taylor Swift together

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are in on the Taylor Swift craze.

Brown shared an Instagram post sharing some of the highlights of the past six months, including playing video games, hanging out with friends, and sing alongs in the car with her boyfriend.

The post kicks off with a black and white video of both Bongiovi and Brown singing along to Swift’s “All Too Well.” Bongiovi is driving while Brown drinks something out of a water bottle, with the two laughing mid-song. Coincidentally, Brown’s “Stranger Things” co-star Sadie Sink, starred in the beloved Taylor Swift music video of that song.

Other posts in the clip feature Brown eating as she watches an interview of her co-star, Jaime Campbell Bower, a photo of herself playing video games on a PS5 console with a kitten lying on her stomach and another on her head, dancing along with her friends, and meditating with a puppy in her lap. “Last 6 months recap,” she captioned the post.

Brown at the premiere of “Enola Holmes 2”

Brown is recently promoting her new film, “Enola Holmes 2.” She attended the film’s world premiere in New York and was accompanied by Bongiovi. In a Q&A panel, she talked about one of the most exciting parts of the film and why it made her fearful to return to the set of “Stranger Things”.