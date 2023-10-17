Millie Bobby Brown discusses the end of ‘Stranger Things’ and Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown is ready to move on. The young actress has discussed the end of “Stranger Things,” the series that launched her to fame when she was 12 years old, and the exciting changes that are coming in her life, like her wedding to Jake Bongiovi.

In an interview with Glamour, Brown was asked about her feelings regarding the end of the show she’s worked on since she was a kid. "I'm ready to say, 'Thank you, and goodbye,'” she said. "When you're ready, you're like, 'Alright, let's do this,'" she said. "Let's tackle this last senior year. Let's get out of here." Brown explains that making ‘Stranger Things’ is a time consuming affair. “‘Stranger Things’ takes up a lot of time to film and it’s preventing me from creating stories that I’m passionate about,” she said.

Aside from her professional career, Brown also opened up about her relationship with Jake Bongiovi and how important it’s been to have the support of his parents. "We were modeled by wonderful, loving relationships," she said, referring to both families. "His family were so wonderfully accepting of me and embraced me and it's so nice to find a second family in that."

Millie Bobby Brown on why she wants to get married

Brown also seemed to address people who claim she’s too young to get married, sharing her own reasoning why she’s excited to be a wife and start a family of her own. "I wanted to be the woman that my mom is to me and I wanted to be the woman that my grandmother was to me," she said. She also revealed that marriage didn’t have to be a stereotypical thing, and that she could continue to do the things she wanted to do no matter her relationship status. "After meeting Jake and seeing, 'Oh, I don't have to be this stereotypical wife for him. He doesn't want me to be that either. He wants me to go and do my thing and live my life, and he will hold my hand in the process of that,' I was like, 'Oh, I do want this,'" she said.

