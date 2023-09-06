Millie Bobby Brown proves she is ready to be a ‘married woman’ amid Jake Bongiovi engagement

Millie Bobby Brown is showing her love for her fiance Jake Bongiovi ahead of their wedding. The 19-year-old ‘Stranger Things’ star, who recently revealed that she knew she wanted to be with the 21-year-old actor after their first encounter, has proven that she is ready to be a “married woman” after sharing her latest outfit.

The actress took to social media to share a mirror selfie, sporting an oversized white T-shirt that read “I’m in love with a married woman…My wife!” paired with a pair of black and gold sunglasses and matching earrings. She also styled her hair in a ponytail and showed off her Taylor Swift phone case, with the lyrics from her hit song Anti-Hero, “It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me.”

Fans of the star believe that the T-shirt is actually from her fiance and she had borrowed it for the photo. “Bluey theme tune playing rent free,“ she wrote in the caption. “Girl you look so good in this outfit,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “You watch bluey too let’s go Millie,” referring to the popular Disney show.

During a recent interview with The Sunday Times, the actress revealed what her parents think about her decision to marry at 19, explaining that they also got together at a young age, and couldn’t be happier about her relationship with Jake.

“They are super-happy. My parents adore him. [Jake and I] both come from parents that have stayed together for a really long time. My parents were young when they got together, so I always had amazing role models for relationships,” she shared with the publication.