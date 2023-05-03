Jon Bon Jovi on son’s engagement to Millie Bobby Brown: ‘I don’t know if age matters’

Jon Bon Jovi is happy for his son Jake Bongivoi. The iconic singer revealed that he is supportive of Jake’s engagement with ‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown. “My advice really is growing together is wise,” he said to Andy Cohen on ‘Radio Andy.’

“I don’t know if age matters, if you find the right partner and you grow together,” he explained. “I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with and we like them all.”

The singer also revealed what he thinks of the 19-year-old actress. “Millie is wonderful. Her whole family are great. Jake is very, very happy,” he confessed.

Jake is also the latest of his children to get engaged, with three of them in serious relationships and set to marry soon. Bon Jovi also has a longtime relationship with his wife Dorothea Bongiovi, as the pair are known to be high school sweethearts.

The celebrity couple met at Sayreville War Memorial High School in New Jersey, and went on to marry in Las Vegas in 1989. “We really like each other. We want to hang out,” the singer previously said to People. “I always said I was good at spotting potential too. I have a gift,” Dorothea added.