Antonela Roccuzzo’s adorable dog rocks a charming accessory

Antonela Roccuzzo, the wife of famous footballer Lionel Messi, recently shared an adorable picture of her furry friend Abu on social media. The lovable dog, a Toy Poodle, was spotted sporting a new fashion accessory - a charming red bow necktie.

Apart from Abu, the Messi-Roccuzzo household also includes a French Bulldog named Hulk, who has been a part of their family since 2016. It’s clear that their love for dogs is boundless, and it’s always lovely to see them share glimpses of their furry companions on social media.

©Antonela Roccuzzo





Antonela’s post comes after she, Messi, Sofía Vergara, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and their wives, gathered at Papi Steak in Miami Beach, Florida, to enjoy top-notch food and great company.

Pet of the week: This family dog ate $4000 in cash off the kitchen counter

In December, Antonela and Lionel Messi were making the most out of their time in Argentina, enjoying the warm temperatures and working on their tan during the holidays.

Antonela decided to give fans and followers a glimpse of their daily life ahead of Christmas, by sharing a photo wearing a two-piece bikini. She took to Instagram Stories to post a selfie showing off her incredible figure and posing with Messi, who can be seen behind her, wearing nothing but a pair of black shorts.

This time Antonela decided to wear a hot pink ensemble, featuring a side-tie bikini and a pair of dark sunglasses, wearing her hair in a loose ponytail. The photo also shows their stunning backyard and pool.