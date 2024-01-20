Pet of the week: This Golden Retriever farm allows guest to play with adorable pups

Did you know there’s a dog paradise in Jeffersonville, Vermont? If you are a dog lover and want to experience a different type of therapy, this might just be the perfect place for you. Golden Dog Farm provides one-hour sessions for guests who want to play with adorable Golden Retriever pups.

Also described as a “happy hour,” the farm encourages guests to enjoy the scenic views and spend some quality time with these playful dogs. Visitors from all over the country have shared their positive experiences, with many traveling to Vermont to check out the farm and meet the pups.

©Golden Dog Farm





“Play ball, snap photos, and cuddle on your way to having the best afternoon of your life!” the website reads. “You’ll be filled with a childlike joy as you bask in the energy of a dozen adults goldens happily playing in a setting that will have you wondering if you’re dreaming.”

©Golden Dog Farm





“We’ve just always loved goldens and always wanted to have a lot of goldens,” owners Doug and Becca Worple revealed to USA Today. The pair also explained that they “joked” about the project, which ended up being a total success. “I joked we need to have an Instagram farm full of golden retrievers, and soon we started looking at what that might look like.”

©Golden Dog Farm





“People are so happy when they’re here, they have this childlike joy on their faces,” they said to the publication. “People cry because they’re so happy.” The fan-favorite farm has succeeded thanks to the power of social media, as many of their videos have gone viral, with online users sharing their excitement to experience the joy of being surrounded by Golden Retrievers.

